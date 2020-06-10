All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

10009 Biscayne Lane

10009 Biscayne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10009 Biscayne Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Section Seven

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
NEW! NEW! NEW! COMPLETELY REMODELED! THIS GORGEOUS LAKES HOME WILL IMPRESS YOU!!! - From the moment you drive through the community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous. The features and upgrades of the home include:

NEW PAINT! NEW FLOORING! NEW MASTER BATHROOM! NEW KITCHEN!

Beautiful NEW Plank flooring downstairs which gives an elegant touch!

An open and spacious floor plan that flows from room to room!

A gas fireplace that is located in the family room, providing heat and aesthetic appeal!

A kitchen that comes with NEW countertops, NEW Soft Close Cabinetry, NEW Floors and is equipped with all appliances and ample cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen area!

Ceiling fans throughout the property!

2nd and 3rd bedrooms that are a great size!

Upstairs Loft!

Backyard offers mature landscaping and is ready for a bbq!

Much, MUCH more!

Not only is the property magnificent, but the area is also a significant benefit. The community itself is stunning. Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more. Add to that the proximity to the I-15, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777.

Property Offered By: Priority Property Management

Broker: Jeffery Rohloff

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Biscayne Lane have any available units?
10009 Biscayne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10009 Biscayne Lane have?
Some of 10009 Biscayne Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Biscayne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Biscayne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Biscayne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 Biscayne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10009 Biscayne Lane offer parking?
No, 10009 Biscayne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10009 Biscayne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Biscayne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Biscayne Lane have a pool?
No, 10009 Biscayne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Biscayne Lane have accessible units?
No, 10009 Biscayne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Biscayne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10009 Biscayne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

