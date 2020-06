Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Single Story In Heart of Green Valley!!! Community Pool and Tennis Courts! 3 bedrooms 2 full bath, Kitchen with breakfast bar eating Nook and Pantry, Living room with fireplace, Manmade wood like flooring, 2 car garage attached, Vaulted ceilings, large room sizes. This one will move fast! Call today for showing. Owner gives final approval of pets, Pet deposit is $500 per pet.