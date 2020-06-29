All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

62 Contrada Fiore Dr

62 Contrada Fiore Drive · (702) 818-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Contrada Fiore Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
Lake Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62 Contrada Fiore Dr · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2 WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Lake Las Vegas - Custom design inside, wood floor, stainless steel upgraded appliances, office, and large 2nd-floor loft, kitchen island with beautiful granite, pool with waterfall, located at Lake Las Vegas in gated comm near lake shops and restaurants, about 15 min from Lake Mead. The 2 weeks' rent will be given in the second month.

*** A $16.00 administrative fee due monthly with rent by the tenant.
(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable
(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld
(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,900 (Based on Credit)
(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50
(NR) CIC REGISTRATION FEE: $350

PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY

(RLNE2423686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have any available units?
62 Contrada Fiore Dr has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have?
Some of 62 Contrada Fiore Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Contrada Fiore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
62 Contrada Fiore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Contrada Fiore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr offer parking?
No, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr has a pool.
Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have accessible units?
No, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Contrada Fiore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Contrada Fiore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
