62 Contrada Fiore Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

2 WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Lake Las Vegas - Custom design inside, wood floor, stainless steel upgraded appliances, office, and large 2nd-floor loft, kitchen island with beautiful granite, pool with waterfall, located at Lake Las Vegas in gated comm near lake shops and restaurants, about 15 min from Lake Mead. The 2 weeks' rent will be given in the second month.



*** A $16.00 administrative fee due monthly with rent by the tenant.

(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable

(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld

(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,900 (Based on Credit)

(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50

(NR) CIC REGISTRATION FEE: $350



PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY



