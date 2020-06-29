62 Contrada Fiore Dr

Amenities
2 WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Lake Las Vegas - Custom design inside, wood floor, stainless steel upgraded appliances, office, and large 2nd-floor loft, kitchen island with beautiful granite, pool with waterfall, located at Lake Las Vegas in gated comm near lake shops and restaurants, about 15 min from Lake Mead. The 2 weeks' rent will be given in the second month.
*** A $16.00 administrative fee due monthly with rent by the tenant.
(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable
(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld
(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,900 (Based on Credit)
(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50
(NR) CIC REGISTRATION FEE: $350
PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY
(RLNE2423686)