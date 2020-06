Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 3 car garage, covered patio, & a pool. Extensive upgrades have been done over the past few years - new flooring, fully remodeled kitchen with double ovens, maple cabinets, and granite/marble counters. Pool has been re-plastered as well. This all single story gated community is close to The District at Green Valley Ranch, with easy access to the 215 as well.

**TENANT TO PAY FOR POOL & LANDSCAPING SERVICE**