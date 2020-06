Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautifully furnished home in the BRAND NEW Cadence community. This home features a room downstairs with access to the backyard, kitchen and family room on second level w/open concept. Kitchen features breakfast bar, custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances, & breakfast nook. Large master bedroom w/walk in closet and bathroom. Roof top deck for entertaining and community features pool, splashpad, park/playground, and fitness park. A must see!