Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Golf Course frontage with beautiful views of the 18th fairway. Enjoy the views under the large cover patio, back yard features a built in BBQ, lighted fountain and spa. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, breakfast bar and Corian counter tops. Open floor plan with all tile floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Gated front courtyard. Tenants to have full access to Sun City Anthems 3 Recreational Centers, pools, tennis and much more.