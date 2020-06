Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

SUPER 4 BDRM WITH ROOM TO ROAM! MASTER BDRM & ADDTL BDRM AND 3/4 BATH ON 1ST FLOOR! 2 BDRM AND LOFT UPSTAIRS! VAULTED CEILINGS FOR AN OPEN AIRY FEELING!FORMAL LIV/DIN ROOM WITH ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM! COZY FIREPLACE IN FAM ROOM!MASTER BATH HAS BEEN REDONE AND FEELS LIKE A DAY AT THE SPA! LANDSCAPE CONVERTED TO DESERT FOR LOW MAINTENANCE! UPSTAIRS LOFT W/ TONS OF STORAGE! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS!