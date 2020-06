Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedrooms on the first floor of henderson townhome with garage, granite counters and wood floors - Wonderful two bedroom unit in Peppertree with a garage and enormous front patio. The unit has been remodeled and includes designer kitchen with tile backsplash, newer appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans and more. Refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer are included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2056954)