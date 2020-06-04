160 Judy Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

You have to see it to believe it!! Completely Renovated & Super Upgraded. Both units have new double pane windows, new ceramic tile, new carpet and new plank flooring, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, disposal), new soft close kitchen cabinets & marble counter tops, new cordless blinds, new bathroom sinks, new vanity & tub/shower is all new & tiled, new custom closets, the list goes on & on. You will not be disappointed. Water, sewer & trash included. Walk to elementary school. Currently 2 units available, 1 up and 1 down, both identical, 2 bed 1 bath units, totally remodeled.