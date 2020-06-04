All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:55 PM

160 Judy Lane

160 Judy Lane · (330) 328-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Judy Lane, Henderson, NV 89015
Valley View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2924 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You have to see it to believe it!! Completely Renovated & Super Upgraded. Both units have new double pane windows, new ceramic tile, new carpet and new plank flooring, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, disposal), new soft close kitchen cabinets & marble counter tops, new cordless blinds, new bathroom sinks, new vanity & tub/shower is all new & tiled, new custom closets, the list goes on & on. You will not be disappointed. Water, sewer & trash included. Walk to elementary school. Currently 2 units available, 1 up and 1 down, both identical, 2 bed 1 bath units, totally remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Judy Lane have any available units?
160 Judy Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Judy Lane have?
Some of 160 Judy Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Judy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
160 Judy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Judy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 160 Judy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 160 Judy Lane offer parking?
No, 160 Judy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 160 Judy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Judy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Judy Lane have a pool?
No, 160 Judy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 160 Judy Lane have accessible units?
No, 160 Judy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Judy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Judy Lane has units with dishwashers.
