Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous two story home located in the grand MacDonald Highlands. The home is fully upgraded and features stainless steel appliances, opulent marble counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, large spa-like mater bath. The stunning backyard features a chic pool and spa with outdoor fireplace, and not to forget the amazing views of the mountains and golf course.