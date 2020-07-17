16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room

Large 1 Bedroom Townhome located in the prestigious Bergen Ridge Complex, with views of NYC Skyline & Hudson River. This unit HAS IT ALL, Private entrance with mud room, Open Living/Dining Room, fully Equipped Kitchen with pantry, Bedroom with walk-in Closet. Hardwood floors throughout, Central Air conditioning, Washer & Dryer, lots of storage and closets space, 1 Parking space included, Common Pool and Sun Deck. Close to shops, Restaurant, Boutiques, Movie Theater, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Mitsuwa Market Place, Parks, direct bus to NYC a Commuter’s Dream.