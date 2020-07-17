All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD

16-3 Bergen Ridge Rd · (201) 962-9551
Location

16-3 Bergen Ridge Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Large 1 Bedroom Townhome located in the prestigious Bergen Ridge Complex, with views of NYC Skyline & Hudson River. This unit HAS IT ALL, Private entrance with mud room, Open Living/Dining Room, fully Equipped Kitchen with pantry, Bedroom with walk-in Closet. Hardwood floors throughout, Central Air conditioning, Washer & Dryer, lots of storage and closets space, 1 Parking space included, Common Pool and Sun Deck. Close to shops, Restaurant, Boutiques, Movie Theater, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Mitsuwa Market Place, Parks, direct bus to NYC a Commuter’s Dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have any available units?
16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have?
Some of 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD has a pool.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD has units with air conditioning.
