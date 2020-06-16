65 BLEECKER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Past your private entrance, you'll spread out in your private yard all summer long, while enjoying this perfect duplex in Jersey City's trendy Heights neighborhood! Newer construction offers you an awesome open kitchen/living/dining room with dramatic double height windows, a fully loaded kitchen with a breakfast bar and phenomenal storage throughout. Upstairs, you'll love both large bedrooms and bathrooms (including a master suite) and an additional den perfect for a home office, yoga or play area. In unit laundry, central air, the convenience of an additional half bath, shared garage parking and half broker fee paid, completes this perfect picture. Out your door you'll be steps to Central Avenue shopping, as well as buses to Manhattan and 24hr PATH trains!