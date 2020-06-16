All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
65 BLEECKER ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

65 BLEECKER ST

65 Bleecker Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Past your private entrance, you'll spread out in your private yard all summer long, while enjoying this perfect duplex in Jersey City's trendy Heights neighborhood! Newer construction offers you an awesome open kitchen/living/dining room with dramatic double height windows, a fully loaded kitchen with a breakfast bar and phenomenal storage throughout. Upstairs, you'll love both large bedrooms and bathrooms (including a master suite) and an additional den perfect for a home office, yoga or play area. In unit laundry, central air, the convenience of an additional half bath, shared garage parking and half broker fee paid, completes this perfect picture. Out your door you'll be steps to Central Avenue shopping, as well as buses to Manhattan and 24hr PATH trains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 BLEECKER ST have any available units?
65 BLEECKER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 BLEECKER ST have?
Some of 65 BLEECKER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 BLEECKER ST currently offering any rent specials?
65 BLEECKER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 BLEECKER ST pet-friendly?
No, 65 BLEECKER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 65 BLEECKER ST offer parking?
Yes, 65 BLEECKER ST does offer parking.
Does 65 BLEECKER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 BLEECKER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 BLEECKER ST have a pool?
No, 65 BLEECKER ST does not have a pool.
Does 65 BLEECKER ST have accessible units?
No, 65 BLEECKER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 65 BLEECKER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 BLEECKER ST has units with dishwashers.
