Windsor at Liberty House

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage sauna alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

As our name implies, Liberty House provides you with the ultimate freedom. Minutes from Manhattan, our beautiful Jersey City, NJ, waterfront and pet-friendly apartment community is located near the Exchange Place and Grove Street PATH Stations, Essex Street Lightrail station and the New York Waterway Ferry. Choose from our unique one-, two- or three- bedroom floor plans , including townhome and duplex options, each designed with nine-foot ceilings and six-foot windows to let in plenty of natural light . All of our homes feature fully equipped kitchens, and in home washer/dryers for added convenience. Select homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark espresso cabinetry, wood-vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, modern lighting fixtures, and two tone custom paint. We offer a first class amenity package which includes a heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna, courtyard with BBQ grills, 24-hr fitness center and one free garaged parking space per apartment.