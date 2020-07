Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking playground garage yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park fire pit package receiving

Make Modera Lofts your home and reside in historic Jersey City style. Live where authentic quality meets modern luxury where 12-foot ceilings, original wood beams, lofted ceilings, and exposed masonry meet integrated technology, chefs kitchens, and a chic collection of finishes and amenities. Modera Lofts is where landmark status meets the latest trends with century-old pine paired with polished concrete floors, industrial windows matched by quartz and stainless steel, and original Jersey City architecture accentuated by twenty-first-century perks. Stake your claim to a lifestyle beyond compare a hotel-style rooftop lounge, club-quality fitness center, zen yoga and spin room, pampering pet spa, and inspiring work-from-home offices are just the beginning. Connect with all the best shopping, dining, and arts venues, or head to Manhattan in minutes via the Grove Street PATH station, a 7-minute ride to Manhattans World Financial Center and 18 minutes to Midtown.