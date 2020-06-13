/
perth amboy
253 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,129
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Southwestern Perth Amboy
1 Unit Available
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
215 Pershing Ave
215 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
close to shopping,schools and transportation No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817398)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
2 carteret avenue
2 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
2 bedroom apartmant for rent available now call 1732 770 6044iP
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Prince's Bay
1 Unit Available
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Annadale
1 Unit Available
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.
