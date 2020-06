Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PATH Train around the corner!! 2 bedroom plus den / 2 bathroom duplex apartment 1 block from the JSQ PATH. This large home features an open living/dining room, 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings and washer/dryer. Home is located right around the corner from the JSQ PATH, shopping, dining and groceries. PETS OK!! PARKING available for an additional fee.