Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving playground smoke-free community

At the intersection of resort-style living and urban-style luxury lies the beautiful community of The Morgan at Provost Square. Located in the Powerhouse Arts District in Jersey City and a few blocks away from New York City, this community of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offers residents a living space equipped with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile bathrooms, and unparalleled views of the beautiful Manhattan skyline. Residents of The Morgan at Provost Square only have to travel a few blocks away from their home in order to access dozens of the best restaurants and shopping opportunities in the tri-state area. Start the morning off with a plate of delectable lemon ricotta pancakes topped with frosted sugar and berries for breakfast at Short Grain. If you are more of a skip breakfast and go to brunch kind of person, grab a few friends and head over to The Bistro at Grove Square for a breakfast egg burger and bottomless drinks. For lunch, ...