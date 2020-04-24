402 Jefferson Street

Amenities
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.
Elevator Building – Central a/c and heat
Hardwood Floors - Carpeted bedrooms
Washer /Dryer Room on every floor
Fitness room in building (no amenities fee)
Dedicated Parking Offered @ 250.00 per month additional
All pricing is based on 2 occupants per apartment.
Price will increase by $100 per month for 3 or more occupants.
Large open space concept living/dining room
***SELECT UNITS HAVE BALCONY/TERRACE FOR PRIVATE BBQ
***Specials subject to change without notice, limited time offer***
sec dep: 1.5 months rent
broker fee: 1 months rent by tenant
dedicated parking spot: $250 per month
pet rent per month: $50 plus pet fee (see below)*
*pet fee: $500
application fee: $50 per adult
street code provided, please inquire
***Please note: layouts may vary from pics - model shown here - units similar available with spacious and comparable bedroom spaces and some with Stainless Steel appliances with updated baths and kitchens.
