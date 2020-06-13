151 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$830
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$725
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
$
Northwest Omaha
22 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$741
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Columbus Park
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northwest Omaha
41 Units Available
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$896
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$740
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Omaha
12 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$820
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$675
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.

Median Rent in Omaha

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Omaha is $768, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $961.
Studio
$610
1 Bed
$768
2 Beds
$961
3+ Beds
$1,293
City GuideOmaha
What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).

Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

General Tips for Renting in Omaha

Besides beingvery inexpensive, Omaha is a lot like other urban centers. That is to say that when renting an apartment, you should expect to encounter the basic gamut of industry guidelines:

  • Leasing. Landlords and apartment managers generally desire a lease from you. The timeline on these contracts can range from a month-to-month contract (the gig affording you the most freedom: these are rare in Omaha) to six-months or longer. In other words, be prepared to commit to the right thing. But (obviously) don’t sign anything you’re uncomfortable with. It’s also nice to have an “apartment hunting attaché” (or “man-bag”: you decide which is more feminine…) in which you keep multiple Xerox copies of your driver’s license and proof of income. Such documents come in handy when you see a unit you like and want to show the agent or landlord you’re serious.

  • Pets. Small pets are generally more doable than humongous canines. But high-end complexes will require both a deposit (refundable upon termination of lease) and monthly pet rent (the latter has always perplexed me…they don’t charge “baby rent,” do they?). Be sure to check with your landlord to see if they’re fluffy-friendly or not.

  • Parking. Omaha was designed to be spacious, so parking isn’t usually a problem. However, in some downtown sectors (Old Market, for example), street parking is scarce and costly. The upscale apartment complexes in these areas have garages, but even then one ought to expect a monthly fee (at least $50/month).

  • Bills. Some landlords will offer gas-included leases, which means you won’t need to sport that oh-so fashionable indoors sweater look in wintertime. It’s not as rare as it is in some Midwestern towns to find an all utilities-included unit. If you’re not so lucky, however, budget around $60/month in summer and double that figure in winter.

A Cruise Through Omaha Neighborhoods…

Don’t have the spare time to walk every block in this town to find the right neighborhood? That’s why we did it for you. Check out these gems:

  • Downtown’s pretty energizing, but unless you’re rollin’ in it (studios for $1000/month and up?), you should probably check out nearby Old Market. The prices don’t reduce drastically, but enough to make you feel like you’re actually getting your money’s worth. Be forewarned, however: this is yuppie central. 1BRs for $700/month and up. 2BR condos for well less than twice that amount. Look for the units with parking included!

  • Dundee is hip and boasts lots of great housing. The commercial scene is a little fancy and overdone, but you’ll still find lots of youthful Brooklyn-types here. Hate it when they place the kombucha in hard-to-find places at Whole Foods? You’ll fit right in. Studios for $450/month and 1BRs for $575/month and up.

  • Midtown is known for its classic-looking old brick buildings—and you’d be surprised how many of these are apartment complexes. Heaps of condos and duplexes, too. Think of it as your mid-range option. You won’t be sacrificing too much “urbanity” to be here, but it’s also going to be more affordable than other sectors closer to the river. A good rule of thumb is $500/month for a 1BR. Don’t fall for a 2BR (or even 3BR, if it’s a duplex) over a thousand per month unless there’s a jetport on the roof.

  • Further out is Benson, a quaint alternative to Dundee. Hip? Check. Inexpensive? Check. Just don’t expect more than one tapas restaurant and one solid coffeehouse per ten-block radius around these parts. (On the other hand, there are some rockin’ music venues out on Maple Street). Sometimes 1BRs fall below $500/month, but then again so do 2BRs—so shack up!

Boom! New Omaha pad, here you come. Please just don’t invite your neighbors over for a Bright Eyes listening session, followed by impromptu readings of Malcolm and Willa. That was so 2000s.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Omaha’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Omaha renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "H...

    View full Omaha Renter Survey

    Here’s how Omaha ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B+
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Omaha’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Omaha renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Omaha, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Omaha include the following:

    • Omaha renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Omaha were affordability (A), quality of local schools (A-) and jobs and career opportunities (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Omaha renters are weather and public transit, which received F and D scores, respectively.
    • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
    • Omaha earned similar scores compared to other Midwestern cities like Kansas City (B), Lincoln (B-) and Columbus (C+).
    • Omaha did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Mesa (C+), Tulsa (D) and Saint Louis (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Omaha is safe, quiet, easy to get around, and has nice trails and parks." -Tara C.
    • "It isn’t a walkable city and there’s very little public transit." -Taylor C.
    • "Omaha is growing quickly and in a lot of exciting ways! It’s so fun to live here." -Elizabeth S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Omaha?
    In Omaha, the median rent is $610 for a studio, $768 for a 1-bedroom, $961 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,293 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Omaha, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Omaha?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Omaha include Northwest Omaha, Maple Village, Aksarben Elmwood Park, Columbus Park, and Old Market.
    How pet-friendly is Omaha?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Omaha received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Omaha?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Omaha received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Omaha?
    Omaha renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Omaha did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Omaha?
    Omaha renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Omaha did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Omaha?
    Some of the colleges located in the Omaha area include Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, University of Nebraska at Omaha, and University of Nebraska Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Omaha?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Omaha from include Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, La Vista, and Papillion.

