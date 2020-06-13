151 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Besides beingvery inexpensive, Omaha is a lot like other urban centers. That is to say that when renting an apartment, you should expect to encounter the basic gamut of industry guidelines:
Leasing. Landlords and apartment managers generally desire a lease from you. The timeline on these contracts can range from a month-to-month contract (the gig affording you the most freedom: these are rare in Omaha) to six-months or longer. In other words, be prepared to commit to the right thing. But (obviously) don’t sign anything you’re uncomfortable with. It’s also nice to have an “apartment hunting attaché” (or “man-bag”: you decide which is more feminine…) in which you keep multiple Xerox copies of your driver’s license and proof of income. Such documents come in handy when you see a unit you like and want to show the agent or landlord you’re serious.
Pets. Small pets are generally more doable than humongous canines. But high-end complexes will require both a deposit (refundable upon termination of lease) and monthly pet rent (the latter has always perplexed me…they don’t charge “baby rent,” do they?). Be sure to check with your landlord to see if they’re fluffy-friendly or not.
Parking. Omaha was designed to be spacious, so parking isn’t usually a problem. However, in some downtown sectors (Old Market, for example), street parking is scarce and costly. The upscale apartment complexes in these areas have garages, but even then one ought to expect a monthly fee (at least $50/month).
Bills. Some landlords will offer gas-included leases, which means you won’t need to sport that oh-so fashionable indoors sweater look in wintertime. It’s not as rare as it is in some Midwestern towns to find an all utilities-included unit. If you’re not so lucky, however, budget around $60/month in summer and double that figure in winter.
Don’t have the spare time to walk every block in this town to find the right neighborhood? That’s why we did it for you. Check out these gems:
Downtown’s pretty energizing, but unless you’re rollin’ in it (studios for $1000/month and up?), you should probably check out nearby Old Market. The prices don’t reduce drastically, but enough to make you feel like you’re actually getting your money’s worth. Be forewarned, however: this is yuppie central. 1BRs for $700/month and up. 2BR condos for well less than twice that amount. Look for the units with parking included!
Dundee is hip and boasts lots of great housing. The commercial scene is a little fancy and overdone, but you’ll still find lots of youthful Brooklyn-types here. Hate it when they place the kombucha in hard-to-find places at Whole Foods? You’ll fit right in. Studios for $450/month and 1BRs for $575/month and up.
Midtown is known for its classic-looking old brick buildings—and you’d be surprised how many of these are apartment complexes. Heaps of condos and duplexes, too. Think of it as your mid-range option. You won’t be sacrificing too much “urbanity” to be here, but it’s also going to be more affordable than other sectors closer to the river. A good rule of thumb is $500/month for a 1BR. Don’t fall for a 2BR (or even 3BR, if it’s a duplex) over a thousand per month unless there’s a jetport on the roof.
Further out is Benson, a quaint alternative to Dundee. Hip? Check. Inexpensive? Check. Just don’t expect more than one tapas restaurant and one solid coffeehouse per ten-block radius around these parts. (On the other hand, there are some rockin’ music venues out on Maple Street). Sometimes 1BRs fall below $500/month, but then again so do 2BRs—so shack up!
Boom! New Omaha pad, here you come. Please just don’t invite your neighbors over for a Bright Eyes listening session, followed by impromptu readings of Malcolm and Willa. That was so 2000s.
June 2020 Omaha Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month
Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
- While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Omaha’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Omaha renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "H...
Here’s how Omaha ranks on:
Key Findings in Omaha include the following:
- Omaha renters gave their city a B- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Omaha were affordability (A), quality of local schools (A-) and jobs and career opportunities (A-).
- The areas of concern to Omaha renters are weather and public transit, which received F and D scores, respectively.
- Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
- Omaha earned similar scores compared to other Midwestern cities like Kansas City (B), Lincoln (B-) and Columbus (C+).
- Omaha did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Mesa (C+), Tulsa (D) and Saint Louis (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Omaha is safe, quiet, easy to get around, and has nice trails and parks." -Tara C.
- "It isn’t a walkable city and there’s very little public transit." -Taylor C.
- "Omaha is growing quickly and in a lot of exciting ways! It’s so fun to live here." -Elizabeth S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.