Kensington Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage valet service dog park bbq/grill hot tub lobby online portal sauna

When it comes to living space, in your apartment you will get more for less money. Choose from a roomy one or two bedroom apartment, or a one or two bedroom apartment PLUS den, at prices that are comparable to our competitors standard one bedrooms. All of our Omaha apartment buildings offer controlled access entry. And if you're looking for something unique and economical, ask about our beautiful studio apartments.If working out is part of your routine we have plenty of new fitness equipment for an apartment community our size. In summertime, our new pool is the perfect place in Omaha to chill with neighbors and apartment guests.Getting anywhere is a breeze, too, thanks to Blondo and Dodge Streets to the north and south, respectively, and I-80 just 2 minutes away.