Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Jones 13

1301 Jones St · (402) 337-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into any 1 or 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 31st and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE 68102
Old Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 14

$860

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 14

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 19

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Aug 14

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jones 13.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Offering a variety of studio, one and two bedroom options, Jones 13 provides superior use of space and designer finishes. Jones 13 was created to provide all of the modern comforts that you expect and deserve. Designed to be convenient and luxurious, this community is second to none. Located just steps from the prestigious Old Market District, our location is perfect for any lifestyle. Don't just see the new standard of downtown living - experience it!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jones 13 have any available units?
Jones 13 has 17 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Jones 13 have?
Some of Jones 13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jones 13 currently offering any rent specials?
Jones 13 is offering the following rent specials: Move into any 1 or 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 31st and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Jones 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, Jones 13 is pet friendly.
Does Jones 13 offer parking?
Yes, Jones 13 offers parking.
Does Jones 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jones 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jones 13 have a pool?
No, Jones 13 does not have a pool.
Does Jones 13 have accessible units?
No, Jones 13 does not have accessible units.
Does Jones 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jones 13 has units with dishwashers.
