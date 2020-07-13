AL
/
NE
/
omaha
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

81 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with pool

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
32 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$740
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Hillsborough
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Last updated July 10 at 08:28pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$885
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1005 sqft
Peaceful and friendly community featuring gym, pool, and clubhouse. 1-2 bedroom apartments available. Homes are furnished and have balconies and walk-in closets. Willow Wood Park is across the street.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$665
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Piedmont Wycliffe
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$815
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Prairie Lane
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
Studio
$635
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Rent Report
Omaha

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $963 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $963 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

