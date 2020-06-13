Apartment List
/
NE
/
papillion
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3021 sqft
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Papillon South
1 Unit Available
101 Valley Rd
101 Valley Road, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$709
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
8216 South 66th Avenue
8216 South 66th Avenue, La Vista, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
2600 sqft
A Non-smoking home w/hrdwd flrs, spacious foyer. A fnBsmt w/4th BR, 3rd bath, storage & HUGE Fam Rm w/crnr FP,. An open kitchen w/bkfst bar, pantry, & flows into the great room w/FP& brick hearth! No Pets Allowed..
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Montclair West
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Mockingbird Hills
9 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.

Median Rent in Papillion

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Papillion is $727, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $909.
Studio
$578
1 Bed
$727
2 Beds
$909
3+ Beds
$1,223
City GuidePapillion
Greetings, Papillion, Nebraska apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual nerve center for all your leasing needs! Situated 10 miles from Omaha in the heart of America’s Heartland, Papillion (aka “Papio”) is a quiet, family-friendly little city that boasts some of the Cornhusker State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Papillion, Nebraska? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty darne...
Life in Papillion

Good news, bargain hunters: Cheap apartments in Papillion are a dime a dozen, with basic one bedroom and studio-sized units often going for less than $500. Don’t mistake affordability for poor quality, though. Amenities in many Papillion, Nebraska apartment complexes come equipped with amenities such as swimming pools, in-unit washers and dryers, and patios/balconies, while luxury apartments in Papillion often feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and gyms as well. Waiting lists are pretty much unheard of in Papillion, and leasing deals (especially for new tenants) pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the listings leisurely in search of the perfect apartment rental for you.

Does your roommate walk on all fours, shed, and get really excited by doorbells and mailmen by any chance? Fortunately, pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments in Papillion are there for the taking. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change ($25 - $50 in most cases) if you’re a pet owner or you’re in the market for a short-term lease or furnished rental in Papillion. Also, remember to arm yourself with the apartment-scoring basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous digs) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

A true Midwestern gem of a city decorated in Parisian-style architecture, Papillion is consistently ranked (by Money Magazine, among others) as one of America’s best places to live. Obviously, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or waylaid by vicious thugs in Papillion, but we still recommend you visit the city in advance anyway to make sure you’re comfortable with its laid-back suburban vibes before signing an apartment lease.

Home to numerous family-friendly attractions including the scenic, multi-use Halleck Park and a wide range of trails, open spaces, and ball fields, Papillion is a perfect stomping ground for adults and kiddos alike. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! So start clicking away, welcome to Papillion, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Papillion?
In Papillion, the median rent is $578 for a studio, $727 for a 1-bedroom, $909 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,223 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Papillion, check out our monthly Papillion Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Papillion?
Some of the colleges located in the Papillion area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Papillion?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Papillion from include Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista.

Similar Pages

Papillion 1 BedroomsPapillion 2 Bedrooms
Papillion Apartments with GymPapillion Dog Friendly Apartments
Papillion Studio Apartments