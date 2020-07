Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve. Legacy Commons apartments are conveniently located in the heart of West Omaha. Life at Legacy Commons puts you within blocks of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer. Legacy Commons provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom homes in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in all of Nebraska. Take pleasure in your chef-inspired kitchen, high-end wood style flooring, huge closets, and much more. Enjoy the life of luxury!