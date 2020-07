Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Old Market Lofts offers apartments featuring a mix of warehouse style and high end finishes. This community offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. You’ll love the incredible views from our rooftop pool and barbecue areas. And when you’re ready for a night out, you’ll find yourself only minutes from museums, restaurants, bars and shops. Enjoy the charm of the historic building, combined with countless modern amenities.