67 Apartments For Rent Near UNMC
45 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
33 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
13 Units Available
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,035
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1087 sqft
Broadmoo63, located in Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE.
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
15 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$990
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
11 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
6 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
2 Units Available
Old Market
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
3 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
5 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
1105 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
5 Units Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Blackstone
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
11 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
2 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
3 Units Available
Nebraska Medical Center
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Ford Birthsite
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sycamore Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Old Market
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
7 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
3 Units Available
Columbus Park
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.