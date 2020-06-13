Apartment List
44 Cheap Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Northwest Omaha
22 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$741
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Columbus Park
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Omaha
12 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$675
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Mockingbird Hills
9 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$645
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
350 sqft
3550 Howard St Apt 8 Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE2683964)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$725
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
7 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Omaha
10 Units Available
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Lane
8 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
650 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Maple Village
8 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Blackstone
12 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maple Village
6 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Omaha
18 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$740
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benson
1 Unit Available
2727 N 65th St 4
2727 North 65th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 Bed 1 Bath Unit - Property Id: 156320 Move-in special $500 first month rent. Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6917 Military Rd 9
6917 Military Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$625
6917 Military Rd - Property Id: 166428 Move-in special 1/2 off the first month. Half off first month rent and $250 deposit gets you into this great property. Great location with easy access to major roadways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leavenworth
1 Unit Available
511 south 31 street
511 S 31st St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
475 sqft
One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427 Slip In Self Tour Available! Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

