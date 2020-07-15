/
55 Apartments For Rent Near UNOMAHA
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,035
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1087 sqft
Broadmoo63, located in Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE.
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$990
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$860
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Blackstone
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Cornish Heights
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Nebraska Medical Center
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
Blackstone
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Westgate
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Dodge Street Corridor
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
3550 Howard St Apt 10 Available 07/27/20 Midtown Court 1 Bedroom - Charming Midtown community, ready for you to move right in. $99 Security Deposit Special. Please call 402-932-8999 or check us out at https://www.midtownomaha.net/ (RLNE2683964)
Leavenworth
3070 Mason Street - 2
3070 Mason Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
798 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with washer dryer combo in unit. Recently updated with new tile, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking and discounted wifi available! Completely updated and renovated.
104 S 36th St
104 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303 A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown.
Benson Gardens
2333-2339 Benson Gardens Blvd - 11
2333 Benson Gardens Boulevard, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
$250 OFF the first TWO MONTH'S RENT! Updated, third floor, 2 bedroom apartment. FREE on site laundry and GARAGES available for rent. Benson Gardens Apartments is a quiet community with green lawns and mature trees.
Leavenworth
Triangle
3020 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
Available 08/14/20 All update newer one bed in Midtown. - Property Id: 270428 Triangle - 1 Bedroom $925-$1250. Marketing DescriptionOur brand new community is sophisticated & offers a nice blend of urban chic & traditional elegance.
Pacific - Leavenworth
821 S 42nd St
821 South 42nd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1536 sqft
Furnished Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Fully Furnished, new furniture and bedding. Very clean! Private parking! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180740 Property Id 180740 (RLNE5479902)