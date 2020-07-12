/
/
/
maple village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Maple Village, Omaha, NE
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1217 sqft
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$745
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$736
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1330 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
44 Units Available
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$886
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$665
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10811 Sahler St
10811 Sahler Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the Knolls, Great Neighborhood and area. It is a 3 bed, 3 bath floor plan. It has a deck off of the master bedroom and a fireplace off of the kitchen, The open floor plan will leave you feeling right at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
2511 North 109th Plaza
2511 North 109th Plaza, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
This unit is the Armhurst unit! It's 1224 sq ft, 2 bed 2 bath and roommate friendly with the bedrooms on the opposite sides of the home! Our community is located in Northwest Omaha with convenient access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8833 Grant St.
8833 Grant Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1374 sqft
Northwest 4 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Four bedroom, two bathroom, ranch style house near 90th and Blondo. Lots of room, spacious closets, upgraded bathrooms, and more! Washer and Dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1313 sqft
Located in Northwest Omaha and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Twelve different floor plans with luxurious finishes and w/d in home. Seven swimming pools, free fitness classes and putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$753
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$665
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.