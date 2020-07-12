/
/
/
old market
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
146 Apartments for rent in Old Market, Omaha, NE
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated October 31 at 06:21pm
7 Units Available
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Results within 1 mile of Old Market
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
12 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
44 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 6 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
1105 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 134
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$640
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1323 south 9th street
1323 S 9th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570 Call or text 402-880-2489 to see Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Park Wild Ave
1204 Park Wild Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
456 sqft
1 Bedroom Studio Duplex in "Little Italy" Omaha - Property Id: 277621 This cute studio duplex has a brand new stylish vinyl plank floor throughout. Ready to move into now. Close to Old Market located in the heart of Little Italy neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 S 11th St
1304 S 11th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1304 S 11th St Available 09/18/20 Coming soon 3 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Little Italy - Gorgeous, open concept, 3BR duplex features country modern updates throughout, The property is centrally located in Little Italy, walking distance to Echo
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 S 12th Ct
912 South 12th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2463 sqft
A must see in Downtown Omaha! - Outstanding unique floor plan in Rows at SoMa community in downtown Omaha. Balcony off main level and huge roof top deck with great views! 3 bedroom, 3 bath with top of the line finishing throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1425 South 15th Street
1425 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
Looking for a modern cutie with a vintage heart? Look no further than this 2 bed, 1 bath home on the edge of Little Bohemia! This charmer has all the modern conveniences including washer/dryer and a refinished kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Old Market
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1161 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!