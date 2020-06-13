76 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE

Apartment List
Family Acres
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
13 Units Available
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Welcome to Fairways at Lincoln, formerly The Links at Lincoln! Enjoy extraordinary resort style living offering full size washer and dryers, surreal views and the best amenity package in the city! Our residents receive golf discounts on green fees,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
13 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hartley
16 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
22 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Amber Hills
14 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6234 N 15th St.
6234 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2621 sqft
Brand New! 4 Bedroom Home for Rent- Stone Bridge Creek - Be the first to live in this brand new ranch style home for rent! Located in popular, new subdivision Stone Bridge Creek! Close to interstate access and Kooser Elementary! Open, vaulted

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1739 N 23rd St
1739 North 23rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Open House Saturday June 13th. 10AM - 2PM. - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Place
1 Unit Available
2960 N 58
2960 North 58th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
2960 N 58 Available 07/03/20 Cute Little Two Bedroom Home Near University Place - Check out this cute little 2 bedroom home. Call to schedule a tour. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5697781)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Lincoln
1 Unit Available
752 W Belmont
752 West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhome! - This four bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in West Lincoln features a semi private patio, large living room, and attached double stall garage! Two bedrooms are upstairs along with the first full bathroom and open air hallway

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Everett
1 Unit Available
1247 C Street
1247 C Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment for $575 , Heat included More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lincoln-ne?lid=12935821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5437478)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1833 Whittier St
1833 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5301 Elk Ridge Rd.
5301 Elk Ridge Road, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Beautiful South Lincoln Home - South-side & Close to everything!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4887160)

Median Rent in Lincoln

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lincoln is $659, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $868.
Studio
$565
1 Bed
$659
2 Beds
$868
3+ Beds
$1,236
City GuideLincoln
Moo-ving to Lincoln, Steak Capitol of the World

Lincoln is located along I-80, in the southeast quadrant of the state of Nebraska, between Omaha and Grand Island. Though Lincoln is known for its super-friendly, down-home neighbors, the city’s low cost of living and amazing steak makes Lincoln even more delicious. Ready to moo-ve? Let’s find you a great apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cow-muting in Lincoln, Sometimes You Hoof It

Although Lincoln is a capital city, it has a small-town vibe. Every neighborhood has a park and, no matter where you are in Lincoln, you’ll have easy access to golf courses, Cornhusker’s football games, minor league baseball, and even women’s roller derby. That being said, location does, as always, matter. Thankfully, almost everywhere in town hasan easy commute, just so long as you’re not taking public transportation.

Simply put, driving is easy in Lincoln. Normal traffic conditions permitting, Lincolnites can drive across town within 25 minutes. If you want to avoid potholes, a bike commute across town will take under an hour at any time on Lincoln’s extensive bike path system. Beware of travelling on the six Football Saturdays in autumn though, or you’ll find yourself somewhere in the middle of the 80,000 Cornhusker’s fans that flock from all over the state to turn the Cornhusker’s Memorial Stadium into the 3rd largest “city” in Nebraska.

Although cars and bikes are easy in Lincoln, public transportation can be a pain. The StarTran buses are clean and comfortable, but they only operate from 5:00 AM to 7:30 PM on weekdays, with reduced hours and routes on Saturdays and no service on Sundays. For those looking to transfer, you might want to reconsider. The buses go everywhere in the city, but connections to other routes are only made through one main hub, so your bus commute may be extra long depending on your destination.

Moo-vers and Shakers: Downtown & South Lincoln

South Lincoln consists of everything south of O St. and is the largest section of Lincoln. This area has many different looks to it depending on where you go, but the price of your house and average age of your neighbors tend to increase as you head further down south.

Lincoln’s downtown is mostly a commercial district filled with stone and column government buildings, so those looking for a happening residential area downtown should make their way toward Haymarket (see North Lincoln). Just south of downtown is the gorgeous Near South neighborhood where a 2BR apartment will typically cost you $600. Near South is filled with college grads, artists, and the Sunken Gardens, all surrounded by big trees and huge lawns. Another lovely place in South Lincoln is Irvingdale where a 2BR apartment in an ivy-covered brownstone will cost a similarly inexpensive $650.

Since the city of Lincoln has already annexed all the would-be suburban areas, your best bet to find something similar are the Far South and Southern Hills neighborhoods, just below Highway 2. Here, you’ll not only find a nice 2BR house or town home for an easy $600, but you’ll also come across small, well-kept yards, front porches, and that charming small town atmosphere. Unlike the aforementioned southern bit of Lincoln’s downtown, your neighbors will mostly fall into the younger/middle-aged demographics.

Cowntdown to Graduation: North Lincoln

North Lincoln encapsulates everything between south of I-80 and north of O St. This section is home to the University of Nebraska, and your neighbors here are guaranteed to be college kids, meaning long-lasting, loud college parties. However, rowdy nights aren’t the only thing you’ll find in North Lincoln. Some of the best art in town populates this area, offering everything from captivating performances to fascinating visual arts. And if you’re not one for the collegiate house-party scene, O St., between 9th and 17th, features some excellent venues to scratch that nightlife itch. Plus, if, like most Lincolnites, you can’t live without your Cornhusker football games, you can skip the traffic and parking snafus and simply walk or bike straight to Memorial Stadium. The most student-friendly neighborhoods are East Campus, with the historical “Professor Row” where no two houses look alike and University Place and North Bottoms.. All of these areas have 2BR’s available for an affordable $500.

North Lincoln also holds the residential section of downtown: Haymarket. For only $800, you can rent a 2BR in a large, brick apartment building surrounded by Lincoln’s most diverse neighborhood of young professionals, recent college grads, and artists. Special attractions here include college and minor league baseball at Haymarket Park, and the weekly farmer’s market.

Hate college parties next door but can’t afford South or East Lincoln? Try moving north of the Cornhusker Highway to largely undeveloped, retirement-friendly Autumn Wood, where $500 will net you a 1BR apartment in a large building. Not ready to retire? Try Bicentennial Estates where you can nab yourself a large suburban colonial-style home complete with a basketball hoop in the driveway for $900. If mobile home living is more your style, try Sunset Acres, a large neighborhood with an attractive price tag: $500 for a 2BR.

On the Udder Side of the World: West Lincoln

West Lincoln involves everything west of Salt Creek: wide open spaces, woods, fields and undeveloped private land. In short: this area is the country. It’s easier to rent a house way out here than an apartment, but for $1100, a 2BR in the neighborhood of Hitching Post Hills or Yankee Hill will make you feel at home.

The Links of Lincoln: East Lincoln

If you love golf, you’ll love East Lincoln. This area is the most expensive section in town, but with good reason: almost every block holds a golf course. In Crown Pointe, for instance, the residents here are all golf-loving folks with huge houses complete with bay windows, multiple-peaks and enormous, well-trimmed lawns. Those huge houses will cost you though; a 4BR house will run you around $1900.

Far From the Madding Cow’d: Northwest

Northwest Lincoln sits north of O St. and west of Salt Creek. This section holds the Lincoln Airport (though it’s less expensive to get a flight from Omaha), some fun lakes, and some very suburban neighborhoods. The Highlands area lies between the airport and I-80, while Arnold Heights holds former military housing right beside the airfield. In Highlands you can get a 2BR apartment near split-level, ranch-style tract homes for $700, and only a 1BR apartment in Arnold Heights featuring views of carports and single-level brick houses. For recently retired couples, a large apartment building near the stylish and huge homes in Capitol Beach could be your best bet. A 3BR apartment here will set you back $900. Don’t worry, that price includes a stellar view of the lake.

Now that you’re outfitted with all the right apartment hunting tips, it’s time for you to go out and grab you one, assuming you survived all cow-themed puns (Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves). One more thing: if you’re a fan of the Boulder Buffs, you might want to leave your shirts at home when, but you probably already knew that.

June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lincoln rent trends were flat over the past month

Lincoln rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lincoln's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Lincoln rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lincoln, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lincoln's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lincoln.
    • While Lincoln's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Lincoln’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Lincoln renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    Here’s how Lincoln ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Lincoln’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Lincoln renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Lincoln, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Lincoln include the following:

    • Lincoln renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Lincoln were affordability (A+), jobs and career opportunities (A), safety and low crime (A) and quality of local schools (A).
    • The areas of concern to Lincoln renters are pet-friendliness (D), state and local taxes (C) and weather (C).
      • Lincoln earned similar scores compared to other Midwestern cities like Omaha (B-) and Cleveland (C), but earned lower marks than Saint Paul (A) and Kansas City (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the growth in businesses for younger adults. Also, Lincoln is a great size: it has a small-town feel but is big enough to explore new things." -Stephanie R.
    • "Lincoln has lots to do and feels relatively safe. I don’t like the traffic issues." -Kathleen A.
    • "I love that Lincoln has a diverse music scene and great nightlife. I hate the subpar transportation services and lack of local shops." -Shanda S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lincoln?
    In Lincoln, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $659 for a 1-bedroom, $868 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,236 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lincoln, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lincoln?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lincoln include Family Acres.
    How pet-friendly is Lincoln?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lincoln received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Lincoln?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lincoln received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Lincoln?
    Lincoln renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Lincoln did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Lincoln?
    Lincoln renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Lincoln did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lincoln?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln area include University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Southeast Community College Area, Iowa Western Community College, and Clarkson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lincoln?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lincoln from include Omaha, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, La Vista, and Papillion.

