Cow-muting in Lincoln, Sometimes You Hoof It

Although Lincoln is a capital city, it has a small-town vibe. Every neighborhood has a park and, no matter where you are in Lincoln, you’ll have easy access to golf courses, Cornhusker’s football games, minor league baseball, and even women’s roller derby. That being said, location does, as always, matter. Thankfully, almost everywhere in town hasan easy commute, just so long as you’re not taking public transportation.

Simply put, driving is easy in Lincoln. Normal traffic conditions permitting, Lincolnites can drive across town within 25 minutes. If you want to avoid potholes, a bike commute across town will take under an hour at any time on Lincoln’s extensive bike path system. Beware of travelling on the six Football Saturdays in autumn though, or you’ll find yourself somewhere in the middle of the 80,000 Cornhusker’s fans that flock from all over the state to turn the Cornhusker’s Memorial Stadium into the 3rd largest “city” in Nebraska.

Although cars and bikes are easy in Lincoln, public transportation can be a pain. The StarTran buses are clean and comfortable, but they only operate from 5:00 AM to 7:30 PM on weekdays, with reduced hours and routes on Saturdays and no service on Sundays. For those looking to transfer, you might want to reconsider. The buses go everywhere in the city, but connections to other routes are only made through one main hub, so your bus commute may be extra long depending on your destination.