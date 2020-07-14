All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Lionshead Apartments

1414 N 108th St · (814) 203-4650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE 68154

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Jul 24

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 2713 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 · Avail. Aug 1

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. Sep 14

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 1224 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lionshead Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
putting green
volleyball court
LionsHead provides residents with an ideal Northwest location with I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Shopping could not be more accessible with Westroads Mall, Omaha's largest, just a few blocks away. At LionsHead Apartments you can begin to live the life of your dreams. Our apartments provide an entourage of planned resident functions to add to your social calendar with incredible amenities, including a 24-hour mega fitness center with free fitness classes, sparkling pool and sauna and access to a private movie theatre with weekly movie nights. LionsHead Apartments thoughtfully designed apartment homes make everyday living an extraordinary experience with washer/dryer connections, fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings make LionsHead's interior appointments truly unique.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $100- $200
Additional: $45/month amenity fee, $5 trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Storage Details: Patio storage with each apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lionshead Apartments have any available units?
Lionshead Apartments has 19 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Lionshead Apartments have?
Some of Lionshead Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lionshead Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lionshead Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Lionshead Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lionshead Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lionshead Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lionshead Apartments offers parking.
Does Lionshead Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lionshead Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lionshead Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lionshead Apartments has a pool.
Does Lionshead Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lionshead Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lionshead Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lionshead Apartments has units with dishwashers.
