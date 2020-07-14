Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage media room sauna tennis court valet service coffee bar hot tub internet access putting green volleyball court

LionsHead provides residents with an ideal Northwest location with I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Shopping could not be more accessible with Westroads Mall, Omaha's largest, just a few blocks away. At LionsHead Apartments you can begin to live the life of your dreams. Our apartments provide an entourage of planned resident functions to add to your social calendar with incredible amenities, including a 24-hour mega fitness center with free fitness classes, sparkling pool and sauna and access to a private movie theatre with weekly movie nights. LionsHead Apartments thoughtfully designed apartment homes make everyday living an extraordinary experience with washer/dryer connections, fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings make LionsHead's interior appointments truly unique.