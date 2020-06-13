/
116 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE📍
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Southwest Bellevue
27 Units Available
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Southwest Bellevue
12 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Southeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
407 W 30th Avenue
407 West 30th Avenue, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
407 W 30th Avenue Available 06/19/20 Olde Towne Bellevue - Cute 1 1/2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Mudroom in the back of the house and fully fenced backyard.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2707 Lynnwood Dr.
2707 Lynnwood Drive, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3000 sqft
2707 Lynnwood Dr. Available 08/03/20 Bellevue Ranch For Rent! - Large ranch in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms for an office and workout space. Covered large patio, 3 car garage and much more.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2932 Leawood Drive
2932 Leawood Drive, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2954 sqft
2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage.
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
7618 S 22nd St.
7618 South 22nd Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1272 sqft
Updated Raised Ranch - Updated 2bedroom/1 bath. Enjoy carpet in living area and hallway, original wood floors in bedrooms, new interior paint, an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter Space.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3210 henery Circle
3210 Henery Circle, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3210 henery Circle in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3715 Harrison Street
3715 Harrison Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$770
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3715 Harrison Street in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Southwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$911
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
13915 Kelly Dr
13915 Kelly Drive, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3687 sqft
Home for rent in Bellevue! - Golf course home with 4 bedroom, finished walkout basement and 4 bath. Stainless appliances, granite counters, wood floors and much more. Large fenced lot that backs up to Tregaron Golf Course.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2703 Michaela St
2703 Michaela Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1294 sqft
2703 Michaela St Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home minutes from Offutt Air Base - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bellevue. Very clean home with a nice fenced in yard, great neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bellevue, the median rent is $621 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $977 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,315 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bellevue, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bellevue include Southwest Bellevue, Northwest Bellevue, Bellevue Boulevard West, and Central Bellevue.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellevue area include Bellevue University, Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, and Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellevue from include Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, La Vista, and Papillion.