Bellevue University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near Bellevue University
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
59 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
42 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Central Bellevue
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Bellevue
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Bellevue
9507 S 28th Ave
9507 South 28th Avenue, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3603 sqft
Large Home for Rent in Bellevue! - This spacious home is a must see! This home offers great curb appeal with a fully fenced yard, deck with pergola and beautifully landscaped lot.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
1305 Franklin St
1305 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Spacious 3 bedroom house in Bellevue!! - Very cute 3 bed 1.5 bath practical Bellevue ranch home close to Offut Military base and schools with walkout basement to the large backyard. You'll love the updated kitchen and bath. Fenced front and backyard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
1705 Terry Avenue
1705 Terry Avenue, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1997 sqft
1705 Terry Avenue Available 08/14/20 Raised Ranch - Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom raised ranch. Finished basement with family room. Master bedroom with bath and large closet. Large fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Close to highway access.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Bellevue
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2309 Hancock St
2309 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Old Towne Bellevue. New paint, appliances included, W/D hook-up on main level, and large fenced backyard with back deck for all your summer activities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Bellevue
3310 Gregg Plaza
3310 Gregg Plaza, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1027 sqft
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Bellevue
2007 Morrie Drive
2007 Morrie Drive, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
This home has been freshly painted. 3bdrms up & 1 LL. New carpet-main flr & steps. New flooring-Kit/Dng. Hall bathroom updated. Fenced yard. Fam Rm-LL. 4th bdrm –LL. 3/4bath LL. No Pets. Included w/rent -owner to take care of rear bank.