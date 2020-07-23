/
147 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, NE📍
12 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
8 Units Available
Maple Village
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$990
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1217 sqft
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
6 Units Available
Briar Hills
17010 Hawthorne Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$899
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1247 sqft
Modern living within minutes of the area's schools and parks. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with upscale finishes.
28 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
26 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
11 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
11 Units Available
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,245
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1087 sqft
Come home to stylish living in the heart of bustling central Omaha. Just blocks away from shopping, restaurants, parks, entertainment and more, you’ll never be at a loss for something to do.
41 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$886
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
11 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
4 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
10 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
47 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
4 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
9 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
20 Units Available
Hillsborough
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
3 Units Available
Columbus Park
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
17 Units Available
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
32 Units Available
Park 120 Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
25 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$736
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1330 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista have apartments for rent.