All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Raintree Apartments

12021 Decatur Plz · (402) 512-5569
Rent Special
1st Full Month Free with a 12 Month Lease! Limited Time Only... Contact Us Today!
Location

12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE 68154

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-203 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 4-302 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 3-303 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raintree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Raintree Apartments offers comfort and convenience. We are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the summer at our outdoor pool and sun deck and spend fall days watching the game in our clubhouse. Our clubhouse with fireplace, flat screen television, and kitchen/bar area is enjoyed by our residents who need a little more room to entertain. The fitness center provides much of the same equipment offered at a gym.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply, please call us for more information.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Private Garage available for a nominal fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raintree Apartments have any available units?
Raintree Apartments has 3 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Raintree Apartments have?
Some of Raintree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raintree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Raintree Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1st Full Month Free with a 12 Month Lease! Limited Time Only... Contact Us Today!
Is Raintree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Raintree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Raintree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Raintree Apartments offers parking.
Does Raintree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Raintree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Raintree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Raintree Apartments has a pool.
Does Raintree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Raintree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Raintree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raintree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
