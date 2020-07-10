116 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$695
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
33 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
16 Units Available
Hillsborough
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:28pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$885
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1005 sqft
Peaceful and friendly community featuring gym, pool, and clubhouse. 1-2 bedroom apartments available. Homes are furnished and have balconies and walk-in closets. Willow Wood Park is across the street.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 6 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Ford Birthsite
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sycamore Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$954
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 134

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$795
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Wycliffe
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $963 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $963 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

