Torrey Pines

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $35 eco fee for 1 bedrooms, $45 eco fee for 2 bedrooms. Eco fee covers water, sewer, trash, & recycling.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet
restrictions: 100 Pound max combined weight. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Select homes have a storage closet on the patio/balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.