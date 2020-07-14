All apartments in Omaha
Torrey Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Torrey Pines

3904 N 153rd Ct · (732) 532-3403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE 68116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 282 · Avail. Sep 14

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 370 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 260 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Torrey Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Offering countless amenities and spacious living spaces, Torrey Pines is a perfectly located community for you to call home. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature washer and dryer, walk-in closets, dining rooms and balcony/patio. And the community ground provide both indoor and outdoor pools, sand volleyball court and a 24-hour fitness center. Situated in Northwest Omaha, Torrey Pines is close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, without sacrificing privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $35 eco fee for 1 bedrooms, $45 eco fee for 2 bedrooms. Eco fee covers water, sewer, trash, & recycling.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet
restrictions: 100 Pound max combined weight. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Select homes have a storage closet on the patio/balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Torrey Pines have any available units?
Torrey Pines has 14 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Torrey Pines have?
Some of Torrey Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Torrey Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Torrey Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Torrey Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Torrey Pines is pet friendly.
Does Torrey Pines offer parking?
Yes, Torrey Pines offers parking.
Does Torrey Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Torrey Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Torrey Pines have a pool?
Yes, Torrey Pines has a pool.
Does Torrey Pines have accessible units?
No, Torrey Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Torrey Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Torrey Pines has units with dishwashers.
