council bluffs
156 Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA📍
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Madison Avenue
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$615
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.
1 Unit Available
407 Frank St
407 Frank Street, Council Bluffs, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Three story East End home plus basement! - Beautiful home with lots of original wood floors and woodwork on East End.
The West End
1 Unit Available
1129 6th Ave
1129 6th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Downtown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020.
The West End
1 Unit Available
221 North 30th Street - #4
221 North 30th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly. $650.00 / month - rent $35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer. $10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep $695.
$
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$725
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Old Market
1 Unit Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1215 South 10th St
1215 South 10th Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1612 sqft
DAHLMAN-MOVE-IN NOW! - You will be in love with this charming historical home which features original woodwork, hardwood floors, spacious layout throughout, eat-in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, minutes from downtown Omaha and all of the
CPL
1 Unit Available
4714 S. 17th St.
4714 South 17th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1455 sqft
4714 S. 17th St. Available 08/25/20 Room for the Whole Family! Large Yard - This large south Omaha home has room for the whole family. 3+ Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths. This spacious home has mainfloor laundry and new carpet throughout.
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$830
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Council Bluffs, the median rent is $601 for a studio, $756 for a 1-bedroom, $946 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,273 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Council Bluffs, check out our monthly Council Bluffs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Council Bluffs area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.