105 Luxury Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 6 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Columbus Park
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$954
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Blackstone
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1005 sqft
Peaceful and friendly community featuring gym, pool, and clubhouse. 1-2 bedroom apartments available. Homes are furnished and have balconies and walk-in closets. Willow Wood Park is across the street.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
1105 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 134

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$795
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
2 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$695
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westgate
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
5 Units Available
Westside
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
26 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$731
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1330 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cornish Heights
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $963 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $963 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

