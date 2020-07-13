Apartment List
/
NE
/
omaha
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Maple Village
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1217 sqft
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$852
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Columbus Park
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Blackstone
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
32 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$740
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
15 Units Available
Hillsborough
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $963 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $963 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOmaha 3 BedroomsOmaha Accessible ApartmentsOmaha Apartments with BalconyOmaha Apartments with Garage
    Omaha Apartments with GymOmaha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOmaha Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Apartments with PoolOmaha Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Omaha Cheap PlacesOmaha Dog Friendly ApartmentsOmaha Furnished ApartmentsOmaha Luxury PlacesOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
    La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
    Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
    Downtown OmahaBlackstone

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
    Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
    University of Nebraska Medical Center