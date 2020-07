Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court on-site laundry 24hr laundry clubhouse hot tub

DON'T JUST MOVE. MOVE UP: Ride the elevator up to your spacious Embassy Park Apartment home and experience apartment living at its best. Located in the heart of Omaha, Nebraska on the Northwest quadrant of 90th and Dodge Streets Embassy Park Apartments is at the crossroads of one of Omaha's most coveted locations. Interstate 680, Westroads Mall and it's eateries, Regency, Old Mill office districts and the downtown Omaha commute clocks at only 12 minutes. Apartment living at Embassy equates to easy access anywhere in the metropolitan Omaha.The impeccable location is matched with exceptional interiors. Underground garage parking and concrete structures translate to condo style living. Luxuriously appointed corridors, and open style modified loft plans make for spectacular living spaces.