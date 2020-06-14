Apartment List
/
NE
/
omaha
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
708 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Mockingbird Hills
9 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
655 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,125
754 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,170
885 sqft
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Leavenworth
7 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Blackstone
12 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
641 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Columbus Park
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
900 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Prairie Lane
7 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$780
723 sqft
Located in Northwest Omaha and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Twelve different floor plans with luxurious finishes and w/d in home. Seven swimming pools, free fitness classes and putting green.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Maple Village
9 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$710
675 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,020
866 sqft
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,307
902 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Old Market
35 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$635
569 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOmaha 3 BedroomsOmaha Accessible ApartmentsOmaha Apartments with BalconyOmaha Apartments with Garage
    Omaha Apartments with GymOmaha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOmaha Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Apartments with PoolOmaha Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Omaha Cheap PlacesOmaha Dog Friendly ApartmentsOmaha Furnished ApartmentsOmaha Luxury PlacesOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
    La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
    Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
    Downtown OmahaBlackstone

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
    Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
    University of Nebraska Medical Center