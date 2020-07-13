Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage furnished garbage disposal air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed pool gym bbq/grill 24hr maintenance on-site laundry package receiving parking pet friendly sauna garage

Experience Platinum Living at Park Place Apartments.

Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service.



Park Place Apartments is conveniently located in south-west Omaha. Minutes to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall, and Lakeside Hospital. Our over-sized one and two bedroom apartment homes are set in quiet and intimate buildings. They were designed with abundent storage and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and large living areas. Some two bedroom homes include washer and dryer connections.



Your private patio or 20-foot deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You may also choose to spend the day at our glistening outdoor swimming pool, perhaps working out in the fitness center, or visiting our tanning spa. Enjoy your evenings spending time with friends at the outdoor barbeque.