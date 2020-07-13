Park Place Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per in-state applicant; $50 per out-of-state applicant
Deposit: $200 (credit score over 575, with rental history); $400 (conditional: under 575 credit score, first time renters)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $65/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.