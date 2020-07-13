All apartments in Omaha
Park Place Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Park Place Apartments

12115 William Plz · (402) 838-7445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE 68144

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
gym
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
package receiving
parking
pet friendly
sauna
garage
Experience Platinum Living at Park Place Apartments.
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service.

Park Place Apartments is conveniently located in south-west Omaha. Minutes to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall, and Lakeside Hospital. Our over-sized one and two bedroom apartment homes are set in quiet and intimate buildings. They were designed with abundent storage and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and large living areas. Some two bedroom homes include washer and dryer connections.

Your private patio or 20-foot deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You may also choose to spend the day at our glistening outdoor swimming pool, perhaps working out in the fitness center, or visiting our tanning spa. Enjoy your evenings spending time with friends at the outdoor barbeque.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per in-state applicant; $50 per out-of-state applicant
Deposit: $200 (credit score over 575, with rental history); $400 (conditional: under 575 credit score, first time renters)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $65/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place Apartments have any available units?
Park Place Apartments has 2 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place Apartments have?
Some of Park Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
