Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub package receiving playground

Experience Platinum Living at Harrisburg Apartments.Platinum ServiceЄ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service.Residents choose Harrisburg Apartments because outstanding customer service and amenities make the quality of life in this southwest Omaha community second to none. This is truly a community where everyone is family and professional service is delivered with a smile.Our community features include a cozy community room that features a full size kitchen, two glistening outdoor pools, tanning and fitness center which provides much of the same equipment offered at a gym, but with the convenience of never having to leave home. Please call us for an appointment to view our beautiful community today.