Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with garage

Omaha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$740
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Omaha
12 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,260
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Omaha
18 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,170
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Leavenworth
7 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Columbus Park
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
6 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Maple Village
6 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Hillsborough
22 Units Available
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 135

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
City Guide for Omaha, NE

What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).

Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Omaha, NE

Omaha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

