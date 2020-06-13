/
34 Apartments for rent in Gretna, NE📍
Ashton Place
702 Chestnut Drive, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom with Garage in Popular Gretna! Self Tour Available! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a detached garage! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and
Victoria Place
111 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
111 E Westplains Rd Available 06/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom in Popular Gretna Area! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a large open floor plan! This unit includes a full size washer and dryer,
119 E Westplains Rd
119 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Gretna two bed with Washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 231560 Located in Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and dryer also included! Conveniently located
Results within 5 miles of Gretna
8104 S. 158th St.
8104 South 158th Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Family and pet friendly house in Millard - Property Id: 285585 Well-cared-for multi-level home in popular Springhill neighborhood. Open floor plan with the living and dining room connecting with the kitchen.
5317 S 190th Ter
5317 South 190th Terrace, Douglas County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Millard West! - Property Id: 259670 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com You are going to love the vaulted ceilings and cozy lower level with fireplace.
19482 U Street
19482 U Street, Douglas County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 1.5BTH multilevel home features newer carpet, and appliances, finished basement with fireplace, 2 car attached garage, and large deck. Contact us to schedule a showing.
16137 Cottonwood Street
16137 Cottonwood Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
This beautiful modern, newer contraction, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is located in Millard near Wehrspann Lake recreation area. Available to clean, qualified, responsible, non smoking tenant and is available now for move in.
20517 E St.
20517 E Street, Douglas County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2544 sqft
BRAND NEW ranch style home in Elkhorn - Be the first to live in this beautiful, ranch style home in Elkhorn near 204th and F Street.
Results within 10 miles of Gretna
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$820
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
1010 on the Lake
1010 N 192nd Ct, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1469 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 on the Lake in Douglas County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,260
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$934
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Ravello 192
19261 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,313
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership.
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$885
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on West Dodge Rd. near Baker's and Aldrich Elementary School. Contemporary units with full appliances, ceiling fans, large closets, fireplaces, and air conditioning. Swimming pool and garage available for residents.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gretna, the median rent is $715 for a studio, $899 for a 1-bedroom, $1,125 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,514 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gretna, check out our monthly Gretna Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gretna area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gretna from include Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista.