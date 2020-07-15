/
Nebraska Methodist College
27 Apartments For Rent Near Nebraska Methodist College
44 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$886
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
24 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$665
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
24 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$860
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
21 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$665
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$630
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
11 Units Available
Maple Village
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
3 Units Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Contact for Availability
Cornish Heights
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
3 Units Available
Westside
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
3 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
1 Unit Available
Westgate
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
13 Units Available
Northwest Omaha
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
8 Units Available
Maple Village
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
1 Unit Available
2511 North 109th Plaza
2511 North 109th Plaza, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
This unit is the Armhurst unit! It's 1224 sq ft, 2 bed 2 bath and roommate friendly with the bedrooms on the opposite sides of the home! Our community is located in Northwest Omaha with convenient access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and
1 Unit Available
Benson Gardens
2333-2339 Benson Gardens Blvd - 11
2333 Benson Gardens Boulevard, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
$250 OFF the first TWO MONTH'S RENT! Updated, third floor, 2 bedroom apartment. FREE on site laundry and GARAGES available for rent. Benson Gardens Apartments is a quiet community with green lawns and mature trees.
1 Unit Available
Benson
1531 North 72nd Street
1531 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
What a large, affordable home in District 66 neighborhood. You will not be disappointed in the amount of space this home offers.
1 Unit Available
Benson
7009 Hamilton St.
7009 Hamilton Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
7009 Hamilton St. Available 06/21/20 Classic 3 bedroom remodeled home! Centrally located with a great back yard! - This beautifully updated home is close to everything.
1 Unit Available
Benson
6916 Lafayette Ave
6916 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
768 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom House!! - Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house right off 72nd street. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. There is a detached garage with a fenced backyard great for any family / friends gatherings.
1 Unit Available
Benson Gardens
8833 Grant St.
8833 Grant Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1374 sqft
Northwest 4 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Four bedroom, two bathroom, ranch style house near 90th and Blondo. Lots of room, spacious closets, upgraded bathrooms, and more! Washer and Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
6814 Marcy Street
6814 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1600 sqft
Nice starter home. Kit. Updates, Countertops/Newer carpet upstairs to be cleaned/New Driveway. EatnKitchen- No-Microwave/Dspl. No pet Home. Fenced yd. Bsmt has a finished room. 2 car tandmen garage. Drive by.