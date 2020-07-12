Apartment List
/
NE
/
omaha
/
blackstone
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Blackstone, Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Blackstone
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sycamore Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Efficiency - One of a kind apartment! Better than a studio - combined kitchen and living area plus a separate bedroom. Completely remodeled; new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint. LED lights, ceiling fans installed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
136 N 43rd St
136 North 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Dundee Area! - Property Id: 318047 Charm and character with this midtown, brick 1.5 story. Awesome location in midtown. Minutes from UNMC, UNO, Creighton & Downtown Omaha.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4816 Chicago St
4816 Chicago Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Good Size One Bedroom in Dundee - Property Id: 316922 Good size one bedroom in heart of Dundee. Wood floors throughout, this cozy one bedroom is in a great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3507 Jones St 308
3507 Jones Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 The Green Lodge ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 315412 Vintage Charm with a new/updated Urban Twist! Vintage & Charming- This one bedroom apartment with an amazing price! Hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 S 42nd St
823 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Very clean! Private parking! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3129 California St
3129 California Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
3020 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
Available 08/14/20 All update newer one bed in Midtown. - Property Id: 270428 Triangle - 1 Bedroom $925-$1250. Marketing DescriptionOur brand new community is sophisticated & offers a nice blend of urban chic & traditional elegance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 south 31 street
511 S 31st St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
475 sqft
Available 08/24/20 One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427 Slip In Self Tour Available! Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
836 Park Ave
836 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 Charming one bed in a midtown all updated! - Property Id: 261036 Rent $695-$750 Deposit$400 These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 S 30th Ave
1121 South 30th Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious Remodeled home with original woodwork and hardwood floors! - Located right next to the Field Club neighborhood, this charming 3 bed 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
123 South 39th Street - 5
123 S 39th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLACKSTONE DISTRICT!! Now is your time to get an apartment steps away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
115 South 38th Avenue - 16
115 South 38th Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Now is your time to get an apartment that puts you within walking distance of Blackstone. Located 1/2 mile away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District. Call (402) 204-5552 to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Aksarben Elmwood ParkColumbus Park
Westgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University