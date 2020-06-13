210 Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$709
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
8216 South 66th Avenue
8216 South 66th Avenue, La Vista, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
2600 sqft
A Non-smoking home w/hrdwd flrs, spacious foyer. A fnBsmt w/4th BR, 3rd bath, storage & HUGE Fam Rm w/crnr FP,. An open kitchen w/bkfst bar, pantry, & flows into the great room w/FP& brick hearth! No Pets Allowed..
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102
12788 Deauville Drive, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
911 sqft
DEAUVILL CONDO IN MILLARD **AVAILABLE NOW** - Located in Millard off of Q and Deauville Streets in the Deauville Condominiums, this condo unit is equipped with living room with fireplace, complete kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1832 sqft
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13010 Gertrude St
13010 Gertrude Street, Chalco, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Millard! - Property Id: 286557 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the beloved Millard area. Nice HUGE yard for your BBQ's in the summertime. Check this property out before it is gone! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Montclair West
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.

Median Rent in La Vista

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in La Vista is $862, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,078.
Studio
$685
1 Bed
$862
2 Beds
$1,078
3+ Beds
$1,451

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

La Vista rents increased significantly over the past month

La Vista rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up sharply by 6.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Vista stand at $862 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. La Vista's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    La Vista rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased sharply in La Vista, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. La Vista is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • La Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,078 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 6.3% rise in La Vista.
    • While La Vista's rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in La Vista than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in La Vista.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in La Vista?
    In La Vista, the median rent is $685 for a studio, $862 for a 1-bedroom, $1,078 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,451 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Vista, check out our monthly La Vista Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around La Vista?
    Some of the colleges located in the La Vista area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to La Vista?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Vista from include Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and Papillion.

